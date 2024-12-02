Scandinavian ecommerce sector keeps steady rising trend - report

Norwegian consumers shop the most at foreign online stores, with 10% of them purchasing at Swedish ecommerce websites at some point every years quarter, according to the `E-handeln i Norden 2015` report issued by the postal operator PostNord, ecommercenews.eu reports.

Online shoppers in the Nordics bought goods with a total value of EUR 15.4 billion in 2014. The Swedes accounted for just under 40% of this amount but, per capita, it’s the Norwegians who shop online the most. On average, the Norwegian consumer spent EUR 1034 online in 2014, followed by consumers in Sweden (EUR 839), Denmark (EUR 768) and Finland (EUR 594). The ecommerce industry in the Nordic countries is growing at approximately 15% per year.

In Denmark, consumers think faster delivery is more important than in the other countries whereas in Sweden it’s much more common for consumers to do some research in physical stores before ordering products online. But, Webrooming is much more common in Sweden than in other countries from this European region. Arne Andersson, ecommerce expert at PostNord, says that Swedish retail has come further in terms of digitization than its neighboring countries.

When it comes to cross-border ecommerce, the Norwegians are the absolute champions. Per inhabitant, they shop abroad for over EUR 327 and most of this money goes to Sweden. As a matter of fact, 10% of all Norwegians buy something at a Swedish online retailer each quarter. According to Andersson, Norwegians love to shop online in Sweden because the product range is wider there and prices are often lower.

On the other side, consumers in Finland are not as active in ecommerce as the consumers from other Nordic countries are. This is mainly due to a limited domestic supply. When it comes to shopping online abroad, on average, Finns spend more than consumers in Sweden and Denmark.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.