SBI rolls out mobile wallet app Buddy

The service will be available to existing as well as non-SBI customers. The app was launched by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Finance and Hasmukh Adhia, Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

The mobile wallet app can be used to send money to new and registered customers, book for movies, flights, hotels as well as for shopping.

It also has features like reminders to settle dues, recharge and pay bills instantly. The app is available on Google Play Store, at present, and soon will be launched on Apple App Store.