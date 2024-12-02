Saxo Payments Banking Circle becomes benefactor of Project International Trade

As a benefactor, the company will help deliver a Fintech Regulation Helpline service to help fintechs navigate new payments-related regulations and provide special rates for international fund transfers for EPA Fintech ScaleUp Members.

Led by the UK’s fintech member organisation Emerging Payments Association (EPA), Saxo and other UK fintechs have taken delegations to China to meet potential investors. The EPA has also spearheaded trade missions to Mexico and Serbia, including hosting a conference in Belgrade.