Saxo Bank opens trading platform with API

The API will be available to developers allowing them to build applications on Saxo Bank’s infrastructure. Institutional clients, including white label partners, will be able to integrate Saxo’s trading functionality into their own applications and systems.

The Saxo OpenAPI has been introduced to coincide with the launch of Saxo Markets, the bank’s institutional business based in Singapore, London and Copenhagen.

SaxoTraderGO, the new trading platform launched earlier in 2015 is based on the Open API. The bank says that 30% of its own clients have migrated to the new platform, which will be available to Saxo’s white label clients in October. 120 financial institutions currently use Saxo’s technology to provide trading for their end clients.

The API is based on the REST – Representational State Transfer – software architecture used by the World Wide Web. The OpenAPI will cover the whole trading lifecycle including access to over 30,000 instruments, the ability to monitor positions, balances and margin from a single API. Saxo is launching a Developers Portal with documentation, libraries, sample code and technical support.