SAP and PayPal expand digital payments partnership

SAP BTP brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration into one unified environment. Using SAP BTP to build its digital payments processing solution, PayPal now can offer a plug-in for SAP customers to manage payments easily online.











Streamlining corporate transactions

Growing business and compliance demands have led companies to adopt digital wallets, automated clearing houses (ACH), and credit cards for organisational payments. The PayPal Braintree Digital Payments connector empowers SAP customers to leverage these funding sources, minimising costs and simplifying processes.

The PayPal Braintree platform provides SAP customers with more payment choices. It is one of the only payment platforms that supports PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards, and popular digital wallets in a single integration. SAP customers who purchased the SAP digital payments add-on can easily connect to PayPal with the plug-in, now available from the SAP Help Portal site.

Utilising this solution ensures that customers experience heightened efficiency, cost-effectiveness, security, and transparency. The plug-in seamlessly integrates with SAP software environments, attested through certification by the SAP Integration and Certification Centre.

Officials from PayPal said that the payments space has undergone unprecedented disruption over the past couple years, driving companies to embrace more customer-centric, agile payments environments. That’s why PayPal teamed up with SAP to develop the PayPal Braintree digital payments app, providing consistent, standard access for SAP customers to connect with PayPal’s payment processing solutions. They hope to develop many future adaptors built on SAP BTP.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from SAP said it is great to see technology companies like PayPal use SAP BTP to develop standard adaptors that their customers and partners can use during an implementation for a consistent customer experience and reduced complexity.