Santanders rolls out Business Banking app

More than that, Santander has recently made enhancements to its consumer banking app, making it easier to use and adding features, including a fingerprint login option for customers with Touch ID technology on their mobile devices.

Using Santanders Business Banking app, business customers can use their mobile devices to deposit up to USD 15,000 per day into their accounts without visiting a branch or ATM and they can easily transfer funds between their business and personal accounts. The apps additional features include Quick Balance, which allows customers to check their balances in up to three Santander accounts without signing into mobile banking.

Santander piloted the business banking app in July 2016 with nearly 250 business customers and based on the results, Santander recently rolled out the app to all of its business account holders.

The apps self-service functionality allows customers to reset their online and mobile banking passwords anytime and customers who have iOS devices compatible with Touch ID technology can now use their fingerprint to log in.

Santander will be adding more features and enhancements to its consumer mobile app later this year and throughout 2017. The Business Banking app can be found in the iTunes App Store and Google Play under Business Banking.