Santander introduces tailored fraud warnings

Santander customers will receive tailored warnings when they transfer money through their banking app, as part of anti-scam measures being rolled out this month.

Customers making payments or setting up standing orders through the banks mobile app will be asked to select the reason for the transaction, such as paying for services or paying friends or family. The customer will then be sent a tailored warning to watch out for the type of fraud that is commonly associated with this payment. Customers will also be able to authorise online shopping transactions using their fingerprint or facial recognition.

The warnings customers are shown will depend on the reason selected for the transaction. For example, if a customer says they are making a transaction to buy goods, they will be warned about purchase scams, where fraudsters create fake adverts for goods and demand payment upfront.

Or if a customer says theyre transferring money to another of their own accounts, theyll be warned about safe account scams, where fraudsters posing as bank staff or police will tell victims their accounts are at risk and that they need to transfer money to a new, safe account run by the scammer.

Customers making online transactions that use a system known as 3D secure will receive a notification to their online banking app, asking them to verify the payment using their security details, or fingerprint and facial recognition if their smartphone allows it. Theyll be urged to cancel the transaction if they have reason to believe that it is suspicious.