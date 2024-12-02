Santander announces implementation of iGTB Payments Hub

This initiative will boost operational scalability, paving the way for sustainable business growth and upgrading Santander Cash Nexus - the Global Cash Management solution. The deal also enables the bank to offer digital services.

iGTBs IPSH will allow Santander in onboarding new customers. Deployed from a single, centralised location, and coming with its own dedicated Payments Engine (back office), the platform also enables Santander to update and expand its global cash management offering to new countries - introducing new products and processing payments in far greater volumes than before.This means the bank can scale its operations seamlessly as it takes on new business.

The banks clients will benefit from accessing its services via a state-of-the-art new single platform - available through multiple channels - from which they can initiate and track all of their incoming and outgoing payments.