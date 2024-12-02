Samsung Pay ties up with Alipay on mobile payments

Chinese users can now link their Alipay accounts to Samsung Pay and use the mobile wallet to pay through QR code, the same method Alipay`s wallet currently uses, at all in-store locations that accept Samsung Pay.

Approximately 600.000 retail locations and more than one million taxis in the nation accept Alipay, according toTechCrunch. But the mobile wallet wants to expand into more brick-and-mortar stores, and the Samsung Pay partnership should help with that because it is accepted at almost every terminal that uses magnetic stripe-based card payments.