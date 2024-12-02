Samsung Pay rolls out in the UK

Customers who own a compatible device in the UK can now download the Samsung Pay app from the Galaxy Apps Store. Samsung Pay supports the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge as well as the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge, provided that they’re running Nougat.

Customers who are banking with MBNA, Santander, and Nationwide in the UK and have one of the few devices mentioned above will be able to start using Samsung Pay.

More than that, it’s also possible for users to link their London transport card with Samsung Pay. This will enable them to use their handset to pay as they go on public transport. The card works on the Tube, tram, bus, DLR, London Overground, TfL Rail, Emirates Air Line, River Bus, and almost all National Rail services in London.