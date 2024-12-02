Samsung Pay now available for Chase Visa cardholders

Chase customers can select Samsung Galaxy devices – S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+ and Note 5 – to pay almost anywhere they can swipe or tap their selected Chase Visa card.

Samsung Pay processes payments at the register using its magnetic secure transmission (MST), which enables acceptance with existing magnetic stripe point-of-sale (POS) terminals, EMV and near field communication (NFC).

What’s more, in recent news, Samsung Pay has announced new partnerships in the US, including SunTrust, Citizens Equity First Credit Union, Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, Security Service Federal Credit Union, State Employees’ Credit Union, Virginia Credit Union and Navy Federal Credit Union.