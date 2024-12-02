Samsung Pay is live in Singapore

Customers can make payments by swiping their mobile phones and scanning their fingerprint or keying in a personal identification number (PIN). Samsung Pay is available to users of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 4G+, S6 edge+ 4G+, S7 4G+ and S7 edge 4G+. It is compatible with most existing and new payment terminals.

At the end of May 2016 the company announced that Samsung Pay has added Citibank Singapore to its list of banks and payment networks.

While Citi’s support will help to promote Samsung Pay in its new markets, its friendly rival Apple Pay may also be a boon, according to findbiometrics.com. The platform launched in Singapore earlier in 2016, and may have helped to stoke interest in mPayments more generally; that could pay off for Samsung Pay, which operates on a different hardware ecosystem than Apple Pay and is therefore not a direct competitor.