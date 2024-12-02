Samsung Pay goes live in Italy

The company has announced today that Samsung Pay is now available in Italy. This is the 21st market for Samsung’s mobile payments service. UniCredit is the first bank to support the mobile wallet for its customers.

Samsung Pay is available to Italian users who have a compatible Samsung device. They will be able to make payments at points of sales that support NFC and MST technologies.

Clients will also be able to store UniCredit credit cards, MyPay and MyOne prepaid and debit cards can be added and enabled for payment directly from the Samsung Pay app.