Samsung Pay expands to China, following Apple Pay

The South Korean company said that Samsung Pay is coming to China in March 2016, a month after rival Apple Pay. It will open for business in the UK, Australia, Brazil, Singapore and Spain later this year, with Canada to follow at a later stage.

The service is primarily compatible with high-end models such as the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+ and Note 5, although it is also available on mid-range phones such as this years Galaxy A5 and A7.