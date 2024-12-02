Samsung Pay available in Malaysia

Cards from CIMB, Citibank, Maybank, or Standard Chartered are supported by the service. However, only Maybank supports debit and prepaid cards at this time. Hong Leong Bank (one of the largest in

Devices supported include Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note5, Galaxy A5 (2017 and 2016) and A7 (2017 and 2016).