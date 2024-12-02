Samsung Pay adds cash-back feature

Users can access the new Cash Back panel on Samsung Pays home screen and earn about 5% cash back when paying with the wallet at retailer partners like eBay and Walmart. The new feature allows users to earn per-transaction points that are multiplied by how often they use Samsung Pay.

Mobile wallet adoption has stagnated at about 25% of eligible users, engagement remaining low, according to Business Insider. The Cash Back feature combines popular aspects of both regular credit cards and store-based wallets that come with rewards and loyalty systems, which is expected to drive users to Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pays existing rewards program was responsible for Samsung Pays 49% user increase, according to the online publication.