Samsung Pay added to CaixaBank m-payment offer

Through this move, Caixa bank becomes the first bank in Spain to include the mobile payment service, Samsung Pay, in its payment method offer. Customers from CaixaBank and imaginBank will be the first to enjoy the mobile payment service, which can be used to make purchases almost anywhere you can currently pay with a contactless credit or debit card.

The service has been tested over the last few weeks and will be offered to customers in the coming months. After the launch of the service, users can download their CaixaBank debit or credit cards on their smartphones in order to make payments.

Samsung Pay users will also be backed by the full security guarantees provided by the bank’s cards. For payments over EUR 20, customers will have to enter their PIN at the payment terminal.

Moreover, when a mobile payment is made, regardless of the amount, customers receive a notification informing them that the transaction has been performed.

In addition, the CaixaProtect service, which guarantees the security of card services, online banking and mobile banking at CaixaBank, ensures that customers are fully covered against any electronic payment methods of which they are not responsible.

Samsung Pay can be used in Spain on the smartphones Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge and Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+.