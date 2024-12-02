Salsify receives USD 43 mln in funding to boost its ecommerce software

Salsify has now raised USD 98 million since it was founded in 2012, including a USD 30 million round in January 2017 led by the capital company Underscore. Underscore and other previous investors like Matrix Partners, Venrock and North Bridge Venture Partners also participated in the new funding.

Salsify originally made software to help brand manufacturers -- including Coca Cola, Bosch and Fruit of the Loom -- manage product photos, specs, and other digital information about their products. In 2017, Salsify has expanded its software to include a number of other organizational and analytical tools to help brands sell their products via ecommerce sites like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Jet.

Much of the new funding will continue to go toward improving the software although some of it may also support the opening of a European office.