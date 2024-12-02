Sage Payment Solutions launches Magento extension

This extension allows Magento customers to integrate payment processing directly into their online stores. In addition, this extension enables merchants using Magento to synchronise with Sage accounting software on the back end for end-to-end money management, it-online.co.za reports.

Small businesses around the world face potential challenges managing their business in today’s real-time, connected environment. Through Sage Integration as a Service (IaaS) payments technology, known as Sage Payments Anywhere, SMBs can transact from any environment, such as brick and mortar, mobile, or ecommerce, and have those payment transactions integrate and reconcile into the Sage accounting software.

Through the Sage proprietary gateway and platform, customers can accept all payment types, like credit, debit, check. Moreover, the payments types are more consolidated from anywhere, via the online shopping cart, retail store, on-the-go mobile device or manual back-office terminals. All of these payments can flow into a central hub for reporting and accounting.

Sage Payments Anywhere integration solutions are tailored to fit a wide range of needs — from simple plug-and-play applications with a variety of the largest e-commerce, accounting and technology providers to completely custom applications designed to meet a specific client or business challenge.