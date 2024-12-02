Safened rebrands KYC activities as Fourthline

Since 2018 the company has performed digital identity checks on millions of customers for banks and fintechs like N26, Wirecard, and Allianz. Experienced executives are now joining the company to lead Fourthline through the next phase of growth, according to the official press release.

Fourthline helps banks and fintechs with their gatekeeper’s function, by verifying the identity of thousands of new customers every day. In order to combat fraud and reduce the risks for financial parties, the company performs hundreds of checks on, amongst others, the ID document, biometric data, device data, whereabouts, and global sanction lists.

At the launch of its KYC service for the financial sector at the end of 2017, the company had fewer than 20 employees. This has grown to a team of more than 150, spread across offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, London and New York.