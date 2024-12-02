SafeCharge to expand Goldmoney online and mobile deposit options

By integrating Goldmoney’s new platform to SafeCharge’s Payments Engine, Goldmoney will provide its customers with access to both cards and alternative payment methods, such as WeChat Pay, Alipay, SEPA, UnionPay, and additional payment integrations, enabling them to expand their global client access to vaulted gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

The integration of Alipay and WeChat Pay will enable millions of mobile-first consumers and businesses to deposit into a Goldmoney Holding. The company has also announced that they will launch an Apple Pay integration.

