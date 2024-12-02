SafeCharge partners 2C2P

The partnership is expected to extend SafeCharge’s technology product offering to 2C2P’s merchants being, mainly, travel businesses and retailers in South East Asia. Separately, the Company has completed a minority investment in 2C2P.

The Group has begun the process to connect its payment platform with 2C2P in Asia which will extend its services in international payment processing to Asian merchants. 2C2P, which is headquartered in Singapore, has processed USD 2.2 billion in payments in 2014. The company has offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong. Frost & Sullivan estimates the B2C ecommerce volumes in these markets to grow by a CAGR of over 35% from 2013 through to 2018.