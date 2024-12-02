SafeCharge opens offices in Singapore, Hong Kong

SafeCharge has also become a member of UnionPay International, a subsidiary of the global payment network China UnionPay which is used by Chinese shoppers domestically and internationally.

Establishing offices in Singapore and Hong Kong will enable the company to provide local card acquiring and alternative payments for domestic and international businesses that serve customers in Asia Pacific.

The membership of UnionPay International also helps European merchants accept this payment method and support the demand for cross-border transactions in the global market.

The Asia Pacific is the largest ecommerce market in the world, and now represents more than half of all ecommerce spend globally.