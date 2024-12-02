SaaS ecommerce platform CoreCommerce acquired by investors group

Matt DeLong, founder of CoreCommerce, worked with Peter Marcum, Managing Partner of DevDigital, to assemble a group of executives to provide CoreCommerce with a more expansionist agenda, broadwayworld.com reports.

DeLong said: “This investment allows us to further invest in the platform and bring in new talent, which will, in turn, bring more value to our clients”. Peter Marcum says, “Matt has built the company into a solid enterprise, a feature rich, reliable platform for online businesses worldwide.”

The transaction included a total of four new investors, consisting of Michael Thompson ­- Former SVP, Sales & Marketing at Fleet One, Peter Marcum ­- Managing Partner at DevDigital, Dr. Turner Nashe ­- President at IDS and Brendan McDonnell ­- Executive at Medical Ventures, Inc.

CoreCommerce is an online selling platform for established businesses and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2001, its hosted solutions provide website templates and integrated shopping cart solutions for every step of the transaction process including order processing and payment, fulfillment and shipping. Additional services such as marketing, customer management and inventory control provide clients with a full suite of services to manage their online businesses.