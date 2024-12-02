RusslavBank releases SmartVista-based processing centre

As such, the payment operations of the bank and online payment system Contact24 are now running on SmartVista. With 150,000 cards in circulation, RusslavBank plans the expansion of its card issue up to several million cards by the end of 2014.

The bank replaced a costly, inflexible outsourced processing system which prevented it from bringing new products to market. Currently, the bank can launch new products which are tailored for individuals or groups of customers.

The migration to SmartVista, including interfaces to existing systems like IVR, e-wallet by Contact24 and core banking systems was completed in less than six months.

BPC also enabled the bank with solutions and functionality required for connection mPOS-terminals and other electronic channels. RusslavBank has also joined the local ATM alliance which expanded the ATM network to over 40,000 ATMs.

For added security, the bank has deployed SmartGuard to monitor all transactions in real-time and to prevent fraudulent attacks.