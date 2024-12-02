Russian ecommerce market grows 26 percent in 2019

The data shows that the number of purchases online was 191 million in the reporting period, up by 44%. The largest online retailers accounted for most of the growth: Wildberries almost doubling its orders to 61 million and accounting for around every third online purchase in Russia.

Data Insight notes that the growth of large platforms has not yet cannibalised the business of smaller players, as the other 500 largest retailers also increased the orders by 21% on average, with the growth rate accelerating from 14% seen in 2018.

Moreover, the number of online shoppers that make more than 15 purchases annually increased by 25%, while bundling products from 3-4 different categories also increased. However, the average online ticket size declined by 14% to RUB 3,790.