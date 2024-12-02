Russia: online customers hit 66% – report

TNS, a global research company, released a new report on the popularity of online payments in Russia and found that the most popular online payment method is online banking, with 80% of users. 79% use credit cards regularly online, 62% pay with e-wallets, and 47% will utilise SMS-payments.

Mobile payments are growing in Russia as well. Almost 40% of respondents use e-wallets via smartphones, 49% of users make payments through SMS, 55% pay with bank cards on their phones, and 61% utilise online banking apps.

The most popular online bank in Russia is Sberbank Online and the leading online wallet is Yandex.Money, with more than 72% and 35%, respectively, reporting use of these services. PayPal notably raised in the rank of payment services, joining WebMoney in the same level of popularity, while leaving Qiwi behind its competitors.