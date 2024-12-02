RTO to introduce online payments in India

According to the plan, the department will install point of sale (POS) terminals at the 36 RTOs to help customers carry out cashless transactions by swiping credit/ debit cards in the POS machines. Recently, the transport department held a meeting with some private banks to explore the feasibility of introducing the cashless service.

In a related development, the transport department has included 17 new services under the Odisha Rights to Public Services Act to ensure time-bound delivery of services to customers at the regional transport offices.

Under the new services, the transport department has set seven-day deadline for issuance of duplicate registration certificates, conductor licence, renewal of conductor licence, change of address in conductor licence, issuance of duplicate conductor licence, change of address in registration certificate card, change of address in driving licence, transfer of ownership of vehicle after death, renewal of registration certificate of non-transport vehicles and cancellation of hypothecation agreement.

The department has set two-day deadline for issuance of certified copies of route permit, driving licence and registration certificates.