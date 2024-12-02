Royal Mail to launch its services to China via Tmall Global shop front

The solution will offer UK retailers and exporters access to the Chinese market. It will also provide services such as promotion on Chinese ecommerce websites, local customer support service, customs duties, documentation, shipping and logistics.



For China’s 302 million online shoppers, Royal Mail’s new shop front on Tmall Global will offer a selection of products for purchase by UK brands, including Brompton Bicycles, with delivery to the doorstep. The platform is expected to go live towards the end of March 2015. China is the largest economy by purchasing power parity and the biggest internet user base in the world. Online shopping has grown exponentially in China, with e-retail sales increasing by 42% in 2013 to USD 305.2 billion.

Almost half of the country’s internet users, approximately 302 million people, purchase goods online, with 75% of online shoppers in China buying products every week. Online shopping now accounts for just over 10% of total retail sales of consumer goods in China, with the majority of these online purchases being made through e-marketplaces, like Tmall and Taobao.