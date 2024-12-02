Rosie ecommerce platform helps customers shop online

As of February 2017, retailers using the Rosie ecommerce app for SNAP included Dash’s Markets, Amazon.com, FreshDirect, Safeway, ShopRite, Hy-Vee and Vowell’s Marketplace. The process was made possible by funding from CenterState CEO’s Grants for Growth Program.

The US Department of Agriculture classifies SNAP as an important way to assist millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families with nutritious food. The assistance programme is the largest in the domestic hunger safety net.

An ongoing two-year pilot involving several retailers is the first time SNAP recipients have been able to pay for their groceries online. Part of the push online for SNAP is to bring healthy food to more people.

A New York state grocery store participating in the programme told the local newspaper that it applied to take part after noticing that fresh produce was its most delivered items. According to USDA, the pilot is to ensure that safe and secure transactions can take place online, and convenience, service and delivery fees can be kept separate from food purchases.

After the USDA pilot, Rosie intends to offer the SNAP online payment capability to its hundreds of independent grocery partners across the country.