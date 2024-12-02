Romania: Online card payment market to grow by over 20% in 2014

Online payment processing company Netopia mobilPay has processed more than 2.2 million online card transactions in 2013 worth EUR 76 million, accounting for one third of all transactions of this kind concluded in Romania.

According to the company, there has been an increase on the number of people that paid by card online for the first time in 2013. In 2013, the processing company added 700 new traders from sectors such as tourism, services and utilities.

Netopia has launched in 2013 the first mobile payment app in partnership with MasterCard Romania, the payments technology business. In the same time, the company implemented the first mobile payment solution for hotels, caffes, restaurants and retail in partnership with Business Review Romania.

Founded in 2003, Netopia Sistem provides micro-payments via mobile phone through the web2sms.ro and mobilPay.ro services.