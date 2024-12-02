Romania: ANAF to implement online payment system for taxpayers

This is part of the authorities’ plan to increase the voluntary compliance, romania-insider.com reports citing Agerpres. Currently, the Romanian taxpayers can only pay their taxes in cash.

The taxpayers will also soon be able to pay their taxes online, via the Ghiseul.ro public platform, Doros informed. At the moment, only local taxes can be paid via Ghiseul.ro, but ANAF will connect its system to this online platform in the near future.

The tax agency also plans to purchase an integrated fiscal administration system in November 2016.