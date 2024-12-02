Roma Finance rolls out open banking solution

The open banking solution has helped Roma Finance’s brokers and customers by removing the hassle and delays often associated with the collection of paper statements, helping to ensure prompt, responsible lending decisions are made.

In October 2017, Roma Finance introduced a fast track lending process, which resulted in their ability to complete most cases within 15 days and this new initiative is seen as another step in their transformation of the customer journey through the open banking system.

According to the company, Roma Finance is planning on improving the way bridging loans are completed for the benefit of its introducers and their customers.