Ripple Labs representative joins Federal Reserves Faster Payments Task Force Steering Committee

As part of the Task Force Steering Committee, Ripple Labs has been elected to be a voice of the technology and non-bank service provider sector.

The mission of the Faster Payments Task Force, which was launched in early 2015, is to identify and evaluate alternative approaches for implementing safe, ubiquitous, faster payments capabilities in the US. The task force has attracted over 300 participants across various segments including financial institutions, technology providers, trade groups, end users, businesses, payment networks, government, and more. To help guide the task force, a 16-member steering committee was elected to represent the working group’s numerous stakeholders.

At Ripple, Ryan Zagone works with financial institutions, regulators, and central banks on infrastructure efforts and faster payments initiatives globally. His experience includes efforts in the U.S., U.K., the Single Euro Payments Area and Canada.