Revel Systems POS to power Shell globally

In August 2016, IBM announced that it may try to buy Revel Systems. Revel’s deal with Shell, could provide a clue for why a company like IBM might be interested in buying it, according to TechCrunch.

Shell Retail has operations in over 43,000 sites in 70 countries and sells 160 billion litres of fuel and USD 6 billion in retail sales annually. Revel will be launched at these Shell businesses country-by-country. The US, Shell’s biggest market is unlikely to be among the first according to an interview held by Lisa Falzone, co-founder and CEO of Revel.

Revel will cover in its system built for Shell features like: fuel and convenience store card payments, managing pumps and fuel inventory both straight from the iPad and remotely, loyalty programs, convenience store inventory, and operating in offline mode.

The deal is a significant one for a company like Revel as the company has focused largely on smaller and medium-sized businesses.