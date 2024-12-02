Remitly taps into the Indian market

Remitly’s coverage in India spans a network of over 120 banks and their branches. Instant direct deposit is available for many banks year-round, 24/7, including ICICI, Yes Bank and PNB. Four-hour deposit is available during regular Indian banking hours for all other banks.

Remitly offers its iOS and Android apps for sending money to India. iOS users can now sign in using Apple’s Touch ID, while Android users can review foreign exchange rates by adding a widget to their Android homescreens. Senders can also visit www.Remitly.com/india to send money online via desktop computers and other devices. The Remitly app is available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play.

Remitly enables consumers to make person-to-person international money transfers from the US. Remitly is authorized to operate in 41 states and is backed by investors, including Trilogy Partnership, QED Investors, Founders’ Co-Op, Bezos Expeditions, and TomorrowVentures.