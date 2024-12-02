Red Pepper Software, Authorize.Net team up for online payment and fraud solutions

The partnership aims to bring together the business and development expertise of Red Pepper Software, and the Authorize.Net’s online payments expertise. As such, Red Pepper Software’s business-centered process ensures that a company’s technology deployment aligns with their business objectives, either being a basic payment gateway need, or a fully customised enterprise system.

On the other hand, small businesses rely on Authorize.Net to accept online payments, enable recurring payments, provide a simple checkout experience, and protect against fraud.

The collaboration between the two companies has the goal to make it easy for merchants to benefit from the flexibility of the Authorize.Net platform, as well as from the ecommerce consulting and design solutions from Red Pepper Software. Their mission is to help clients develop software and engaging websites that securely provide full-service to clients to drive real growth.