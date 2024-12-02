Red Hat and Open Bank Project team for Open Banking offering

Open Banking leverages an ecosystem of third-party apps and services to enhance the customer experience and comply with the revised EU Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

The Open Bank Project, led by Germany-based software company Tesobe, aims to address these issues, it says, by providing a catalogue of pre-packaged APIs and an open API middleware stack designed for banks, as well as access to a global community of fintech developers.

Using Red Hat Fuse and Red Hat’s rule engines, the Open Bank Project can connect and orchestrate disparate banking systems and deliver interoperability across various sources of bank data.