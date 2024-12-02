Rebtels new digital bank for migrants lands USD 8 mln

Venture Capital funds Balderton Capital and Index Ventures are - together with other existing owners -responsible for the new injection of funding.

Rebtel has raised, in total combined with the existing funding, USD 16 million for its new banking endeavour. The new digital banking offering will come to market in Q4 of 2018.

Its goal will be to provide the nearly 50% of unbanked migrants around the world with an accessible option to build a financial life and history in the new country.