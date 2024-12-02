RCI Bank gains full UK banking licence

Since its launch in 2015, RCI Bank has operated as a subsidiary of its French parent company, RCI Bank and Services (RCI Banque; formerly known as Renault Crédit International).

There no change for the customers, the bank assures. The protection of customers’ funds has now moved from the French FGDR scheme to the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

Owned by Renault, RCI specialises in automotive financing, insurance and related activities for the Renault group brands (Renault, Renault Samsung Motors, Dacia, Lada and Alpine) globally; for the Nissan group brands (Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun) in Europe, Russia, Asia and South America; and for Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.