RBC adds digital receipts, loyalty and gift cards to HCE wallet

The new feature enables users to load any number of gift cards into the mobile wallet and to buy new ones.

Also, the solution allows customers to manage and redeem loyalty points from more than 150 loyalty programmes as well as track the return or warranty period for purchased items by interacting with digital receipts stored within the application.

RBC has rolled out its HCE mobile wallet in September 2015, allowing RBC’s clients to use any NFC-enabled Android phone to pay at the point-of-sale using their RBC Wallet.