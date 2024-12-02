Razorpay teams up PayUmoney to offer multiple payment options

This agreement will help Razorpay’s registered merchants avail the advantage of offering cashbacks for transactions on their platform. In the first stage, over 1,500 merchants will be taken live on PayUmoney. The other merchants will be able to accept payments through the popular online wallet.

PayUmoney will be reflected as an additional wallet option for all merchants on Razorpay, without them having to add any extra code.

As the internet penetration increases in the country, Razorpay is working with banks, merchants, users and other stakeholders to enable secured and safe online transactions across different online platforms.