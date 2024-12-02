Razer Pay rolls out in Malaysia

The Singapore-based gaming company stated that the initiative is a partnership between Razer and Berjaya Corporation Berhad, according to Business Times.

Due to this partnership, users will be able to transfer funds via peer-to-peer cash transfers using Razer Pay. They can also transfer money from their Razer Pay e-wallet to their bank accounts. The e-wallet can be used for online transactions.

Razer Pay was initially known as One2Pay, the e-wallet app launched by MOL in 2017. MOL was subsequently acquired by Razer in May 2018.