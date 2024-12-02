Rakuten to use Fits.me on ecommerce marketplace

Fits.me is a startup founded in Estonia and now headquartered in London that develops “virtual fitting rooms” — a two-way technology that lets online buyers who can’t physically try something on better visualise how those items might fit them. Via this technology, retailers can collect more information about the preferences and interests of visitors to their websites.

According to the source, the solution will initially be tested on 8,000 products on Stylife, the brand ecommerce site on Japanese marketplace site Rakuten Ichiba. Thus, shoppers will be shown clothing recommendations based on their individual measurements. Once customers have added their measurements, Fits.me robotics-based technology enables them to see how individual items of clothing will look on them.

The move follows Rakuten’s acquisition of Fits.me in 2015.