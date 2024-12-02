Rakuten leaves three European countries by August 2016

The close of Rakuten in the UK and Spain follows the decision to pull out of Southeast Asia in February 2016, to restructure its presence in Brazil and write down USD 340 million in assets, techcrunch.com reports.

The close of Rakuten’s operations and office in Austria doesnt impede customers who will be served from Germany. The changes are expected to happen by August 2016, after which Rakuten will focus on France and Germany where the growth is sustainable.

The shutdowns will not affect Wuaki video platform, messaging app Viber, and Fits.me from Europe.