Rakuten launches app store

Rakuten App Ichiba currently offers nearly 380 apps from approximately 180 developers, including exclusive titles, with plans to further expand the line-up in the future. In-store payments and in-app charges can be paid using ‘super points’ and users can earn points on purchases, according to the source.

Rakuten has teamed up with security company Trend Micro which will evaluate the security of each app and the store will offer an “anti-malicious app countermeasures” feature that will scan all the apps installed on a user’s Android device once a month.