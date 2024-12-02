Rakuten Kobo chooses Worldpay for Payments in Canada

Rakuten Kobo had been working with Worldpay in the US, Europe and Japan, and will now benefit from the ecommerce provider’s range of payment solutions and global expertise in its home country. Worldpay’s network accepts payments from countries covering over 99% of the global GDP.

The partnership is supported by Peoples Trust Company, Worldpay’s Canadian banking partner. Peoples Trust specialises in providing payment products and services to companies operating in Canada by partnering with payment solutions companies like Worldpay. By working with Peoples Trust to process payments domestically in Canada, Worldpay will help its clients remain compliant with regional regulations and Canadian credit and debit card codes.

Rakuten Kobo’s partnership with Worldpay means it will be able to enhance its ecommerce offering in their home market, by accepting local payments in CAD, alongside the other payment currencies they offer their customers – and deal with a single payments provider across the markets they operate in.