Rakuten, Gmarket embark on cross-border trade mission

As part of the deal, Gmarket will launch a flagship store on Rakuten Ichiba, while Rakuten will launch a similar service on Gmarkets ecommerce service G9. According to retailanalysis.igd.com, both websites will provide shoppers with beauty, fashion and general merchandise products from their respective countries, with the retailers supporting sellers with translation, listings, merchandising and customer support services.

The retailers will support each other by providing fulfilment centre warehouse space and delivery solutions in their respective home countries.