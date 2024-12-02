Raiffeisen Bank BiH, Pri-Num to launch tokenized digital wallet app

m-plati, created by Pri-Num for Android-powered smartphones, enables secure mobile payment and biometric recognition, broadening bank’s portfolio by adding a safe digital solution. m-plati is an appropriate method for contactless payments for purchases that work with any contactless-enabled terminals. Customers of Raiffeisen Bank BiH with a Visa card will now be able to make contactless payments with a tap of a smartphone.

The app also offers a variety of settings that can be made by users, including choosing the app language, payment mode, default card and viewing transaction history. m-plati makes use of the tokenization technology accepted as a worldwide standard for secure digital payments and is attaining traction globally.

m-plati is powered by the Pri-Num’s Digital Enablement Platform – an in-house software that manages tokens of Visa Token Service (VTS).