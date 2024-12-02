Radiant Pay adds merchant account service for high-risk businesses

The company has decided to add merchant account services and payment processing solutions for high-risk business with category.

Previously the company was only having services with standard payment processing solutions. Now, the company aims to provide secure, systematic and good experience in the payment transfer to all the merchants with high-risk businesses like online dating, gambling, and adult websites. Basically, in this type of business getting approval for high risk merchant account is a complicated process.

High-risk businesses are generally those which pose a comparatively higher risk of credit card chargebacks and fraud. The company decided to provide featured processing services that suit the business needs of different high-risk business. The company always tried to decide and develop different strategies for each merchant, since different merchants have a unique and different wants related to their business. Taking into mind the risk factors involved in high-risk business, the company added some extra features and security with advanced fraud management, chargeback management and 24*7 customer support.

Radiant Pay is an online payment processing solutions and service provider agency catering all types of payment solutions that helps merchants with the flexibility of accepting payments online from their customers through several payment methods.